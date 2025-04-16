Derek Carr Has Probably Played His Last Snap in New Orleans — And Here’s Why That’s Probably for the Best

Michael Thomas was right about everything.

We just didn’t want to believe it.

But now, with everything going down, it’s becoming crystal clear to Saints fans everywhere: Derek Carr has probably played his last snap in a black and gold uniform—and honestly? That might be for the best.

Let’s call it what it is. Derek Carr never truly fit in New Orleans. And that’s not on the city—it's on him. From the moment he touched down and made Chipotle his first meal in one of the greatest food cities in the world, something felt... off. The vibes were never right.

We brushed off the warnings. When Michael Thomas aired him out? We thought it was just Mike being Mike. When Chris Olave’s brother made cryptic tweets, we ignored it. When Drew Brees kept him at arm’s length? We didn’t ask why. When Carr ghosted the city during Super Bowl week while literally every other former Saints QB was in town, we should’ve taken the hint.

And now? Now we’re stuck in QB limbo a week out from the draft, with a “mystery shoulder injury” that popped up outta nowhere. One that just so happened to be leaked by Carr’s camp. Coincidence? Sure.

Meanwhile, instead of showing up to OTAs like a leader—even just to stand on the sideline in sweats—he’s off on YouTube doing luxury car reviews, flexing his brand new electric Rolls-Royce. Nothing says “I care about the team” like launching a mediocre influencer side hustle the same week fans are wondering if you’re even going to play.

It’s not just the injury. It’s the attitude. The disappearing act. The lack of fight. This isn’t what Saints football is about. We’ve definitely endured some heartbreak over the years, but we don’t tolerate players who clearly don’t want to be here.

This team and this city deserve someone who wants to wear the fleur-de-lis with pride—not someone who looks like he’s planning his next exit strategy while fleecing the Saints for tens of millions of dollars in dead money.

Financially, we’re stuck. The dead cap is brutal. The timing is worse. But at this point, all most fans want is to rip the Band-Aid off, take the L, and move on. Let Kellen Moore draft his guy, let the team regroup, and let the city finally exhale.

And I'll finish this rant the way I started it—Michael Thomas was right about everything.