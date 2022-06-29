Dramatic Photos & Videos Show Louisiana Sky Lit Up as Natural Gas Well Rupture Burns Out in Arnaudville

On Wednesday, we gave you the news of a gas leak in St. Martin Parish.

State Police announced they were working on a ruptured natural gas well near the corner of Joe Kidder Road and Louisiana Highway 93 (Bayou Courtableau Highway) near Arnaudville.

Authorities gave evacuation orders to those roughly within a one-half-mile radius of the well rupture, but as the sun began to set, residents as far as Church Point reportedly saw a glow in the sky.

This video from Scott was even brighter as dusk began to set in.

Soon, more and more pictures began to surface on social media as it had become visually apparent that the ruptured natural gas well was (safely) burning out in Arnaudville.

This video from Jeremy Allen gave a close-up look at what was happening at the ruptured natural gas well.

As more and more people began to share images, asking what was going on in the distance, we soon had a collage of amazing photos and videos down our social media timelines.

Here are just a few of the best ones.

As of Thursday morning, the well was still burning out.

If you or someone you know have good photos or videos (from a safe distance) feel free to share them with us.

We'll certainly keep you up to date on any developments with the well rupture, but as far as we know, State Police and local authorities have it under control.