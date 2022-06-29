Drive-By Shooting Reported Near Nursing Home in Acadiana

KLFY-TV reports this afternoon that a drive-by shooting happened near a nursing home in Acadiana.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in Vermilion Parish and authorities are still investigating the incident that happened in the vicinity of a nursing home.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

Police said a passenger exited from a vehicle on Springfield Road and began firing at an individual in another vehicle. No one was hit.

Those at the nursing home were reportedly never in any danger.

We'll continue to follow this story and if there are any updates to this case, we will provide them here and on this station's mobile app.