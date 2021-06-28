A woman in Texas drove her vehicle into a liquor store during a domestic dispute, then she hit a person and four other vehicles in the parking lot.

Annie Williams was ultimately arrested by police, but not after she did some serious damage to property in the parking lot.

The man she was after was not injured in this bizarre incident, but one pedestrian in the parking lot was. According to the Facebook post below, the woman who was hit in the parking lot suffered a broken ankle.

Facebook

In the same post, it was noted that Williams was booked into the Irving jail, and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, DWI, and criminal mischief.