HOUSTON, TX – If you’re traveling along I-45 between Houston and Dallas, don’t be surprised if the 18-wheeler next to you doesn’t have a driver.

Aurora Innovation, a self-driving vehicle tech company, has officially launched the first commercial driverless freight service using autonomous semis in Texas. The trucks are now making regular long-haul deliveries between Dallas and Houston—without anyone behind the wheel.

According to a press release from Aurora, this marks a major milestone for both the company and the trucking industry. Aurora’s “Aurora Driver” system uses powerful computers and sensors capable of seeing over four football fields ahead, allowing the semi-trucks to safely navigate highways on their own. Over the course of its pilot program, the technology completed more than 1,200 miles without a human in the cab.

"Now, we are the first company to successfully and safely operate a commercial driverless trucking service on public roads,” said Aurora CEO and co-founder Chris Urmson. “It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

The company plans to expand its driverless routes to include El Paso and Phoenix by the end of 2025.

Backed by major partners like Uber Freight and Hirschbach Motor Lines, Aurora’s technology is being hailed as a game-changer in an industry plagued by high turnover and rising operational costs.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the launch, saying, “These new, autonomous semis on the I-45 corridor will efficiently move products, create jobs, and help make our roadways safer.”

Each truck is equipped with layers of redundant systems for braking, steering, and power, ensuring that safety remains a top priority. Aurora has already logged over 3 million autonomous miles in supervised settings before removing drivers altogether.

With Texas already launched, these driverless semis could easily usher in a new era for freight delivery, not just in the Lone Star State, but nationwide.