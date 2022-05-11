Duson Man Allegedly Kills Dogs With Machete While on Drugs

This is sad.

Duson Chief of Police Kip Judice was recently speaking to KLFY News 10 on the number of fentanyl overdoses in Acadiana when he brought up a recent incident in his jurisdiction.

Chief Judice says that his department was recently called to a residence in regards to a man attacking his own dogs.

The man, who police say was under the influence of fentanyl, was attacking his own dogs with a machete.

According to KLFY News, the man attacked and killed his own dogs because he thought that they were evil.

The dog owner reportedly loved his dogs, but while in the altered state that is when he attacked them.

Chief Judice told the news station that if the fentanyl trend continues as is in Acadiana, 200 people could die from overdosing on fentanyl by the end of 2022.

To read more on this report, visit KLFY.