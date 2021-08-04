Have you seen this woman? Police are hoping that someone has and that they will report that information so they can arrest the woman on the charges she is facing after a terrible crash.

Crowley Police officials say that Baleigh Gann was high on methamphetamine there was a terrible traffic crash that resulted in major injury to the driver of the other vehicle.

Police say that Gann fled the scene, and they are actively searching for her because a warrant is out for her arrest for First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injury. The crash happened on July 4 of this year.

Gann is a while female who authorities say is about five feet, five inches tall. The woman weighs about 120 pounds with dark eyes and brown hair. The woman was last known to be living in Duson on Broland Drive.

Crowley officials say they have records proving the woman was high on meth at the time of the crash.

If you know where this woman is you could help authorities, and it could also mean some money for you. Call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 app on any mobile device.

