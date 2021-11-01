Elon Musk Warns Texas, Your State is About to Become California

Billionaire industrialist Elon Musk saw it coming and tried to stop it. Then as California veered further and further to the political left, as taxes and regulations increased and with the state's standard of living in freefall, he'd had enough.

At the most recent meeting of his company's stockholders, Musk announced he was packing up and moving Tesla, his electric car company, to Austin, Texas.

And with the announcement, and Musk's plan to build a new Tesla factory and employ upwards of 1,000, the second richest man in the world also had a warning for the Lone Star State. Basically, Musk is telling Texas, don't let your state turn into California.

In a recent interview with Fox Business, the Tesla owner said, ""Austin should be its own city, not a San Francisco copycat,"

Though he didn't give specifics, Musk was obviously - and not so subtly - referring to the Texas capitol's leftist politics, including recent tax increases and moves to defund the city's police.

On November 2, city voters will cast ballots on a measure backed by the group called Save Austin Now. The proposal, if passed, would require at least two Austin police officers for every 1,000 residents and would provide officers with an extra forty hours of training annually.

Since the Austin council voted last year to cut $150 million from the city's police department, Austin has experienced a major increase in crime, including a 71% increase in homicides. The cuts were the largest of any major city in the USA.

Musk has set no official date for the Tesla move, but announced via social media, "Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs...immediately."

