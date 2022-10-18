Explosive Device Found in Opelousas, Suspect Arrested

St. Landry Parish officials were alerted to the possible existence of an explosive device and, after an investigation, one arrest has been made.

According to the St. Landry Parish Office Facebook page, their office received information that an Opelousas man was allegedly making a bomb.

After receiving authorization to search the suspect's home, detectives approached the suspect, Michael Roy Williams, away from his residence to interview him.

It was at this time that Williams told authorities that he had, indeed, "constructed an improvised explosive device.

The device was described as being similar to a pipe bomb.

After a search of the residence, the bomb squad was able to locate the device and render it safe.

The arrest of the suspect on October 14, 2022, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, marks the second time he was arrested last week. Williams had been arrested just 3 days prior for alleged crimes involving juveniles.

The previous arrest came after he was accused of possessing pornography that involved underage individuals.

The most recent arrest charges Wiliams with Manufacture and Possession of a Bomb, and comes with a $10,000 bond.

ARRESTED: Michael Roy Williams, age 57 White / Male 1499 Highway 104 Opelousas, LA., 70570

CHARGES: Manufacture and Possession of a Bomb

BOND: $10,000

