(KPEL)- Monday morning, a tragic accident occurred in New Iberia.

Here's a statement from the Louisiana State Police announcing the fatality which occurred on Monday morning:

"On August 25, 2025, shortly after 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 329 at its intersection with C Romero Road in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Anthony Rogers of Franklin.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Rogers, was traveling east on C Romero Road. At the same time, a 1994 Freightliner commercial motor vehicle was traveling south on LA Hwy 329. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection of C Romero Road and LA Hwy 329, entered the path of the approaching Freightliner, and was struck.

Rogers, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was restrained and not injured.

The driver of the Freightliner was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample, which revealed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Rogers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and follow all traffic laws. Additionally, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while in a vehicle. It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do so. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death. "

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe Account to help with burial expenses. You can contribute by clicking HERE.