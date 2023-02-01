VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Abbeville man is dead after a fatal crash on a highway in Vermilion Parish Wednesday afternoon.

61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville was involved in an accident after his Ford F150 exited the road and crashed into a utility pole on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Broussard's truck struck the pole, overturned and "struck two unoccupied parked vehicles in a private parking lot on the 200 block of Jacqulyn St. before coming to rest on its roof."

LSP was notified of the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Broussard was restrained at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish coroner's office.

A toxicology analysis is pending after a sample was taken at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

"Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles," LSP said in a statement. "Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death."

So far, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths in 2023.

