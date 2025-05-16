(KPEL-FM) If you ask any properly coiffured citizen of the great state of Texas about a bad hair day and they will tell you a story. From Galveston Island to Amarillo in the Panhandle and from Orange in East Texas to El Paso in far West Texas, the finest hairstyles for both men and women often suffer a similar fate on any day ending in "y". Maybe that's why so many folks in Texas choose to wear cowboy hats or ball caps.

The state's proximity to the Gulf and the subsequent sea breezes that funnel in humidity make it hard to maintain that "salon look" from the stylist's chair to the car. And it gets even harder to make your hair "do right" on subsequent days.

Popular Hairdryer Sold in Texas Subject of Urgent Recall

But, there is a "worse hair day" that individuals who choose to create their own style at home should be aware of. Even worse than having your curls go limp or your waves go flat is death. Unfortunately, a popular hair care product has been recalled because of an issue that could not only harm you but could literally kill you.

We're all aware of the dangers of electric hair dryers, especially when used around water. Unfortunately, that's where most of us use them. Many hair dryers have a built-in "immersion protection device" that trips whenever water gets into the electronics of the unit.

Many homes also have GFCI Plugs located around bathroom sinks and basins that will also trip if an electronic device gets inundated while energized. The GFCI Plugs are the ones with the reset buttons, and they are a lifesaver.

Hairdryer Recall: How to Get a Full Refund

However, a current CPSC advisory suggests that consumers who own Bliss 500 hairdryers destroy those devices immediately. They aren't saying throw them out, they are suggesting you dismantle them with extreme prejudice so they won't accidentally be plugged in and kill someone.

The hairdryers in question were manufactured in China and imported by Legends Brands of New York. The dryers were sold at Burlington Stores nationwide during the first three months of 2025. The cost of the dryer was about $20, and it is possible that many of these could have been sold in Louisiana.

If you have one of the products in your home, you can get a full refund for your purchase if you cut the power cord to the device and then share a photo of the destroyed device with your request for a refund. You may request that refund via this secure link.

As of now, there have been no reported deaths or injuries, and the CPSC hopes to keep it that way. For detailed information on the recall, you can visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

