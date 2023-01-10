NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday.

Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.

His known aliases include Khalid Satary, Khalid A. Satary, Khalio A. Satary, Rocky Satary, DJ Rock Satary.

According to the FBI, Satary was indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana, in September of 2019. He was charged with a multitude of crimes, including conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Satary has ties to or may travel to Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Delray Beach, Florida; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the FBI said in its alert.

According to a court filing from November of 2020, Satary was "charged alone with a series of counts related to a scheme to defraud the Medicare program including conspiracy to commit money laundering."

The Government alleges that, beginning in January 2017, through a web of companies he purportedly controlled, Mr. Satary obtained reimbursement for cancer genomic testing (“CGx testing”) that was medically unnecessary. Satary Indictment (Rec. doc. 1) at 21-22, 39-44. Allegedly, Mr. Satary and his web of companies improperly received $134 million from the Medicare program. Id. at 40.

That incident appears to be related to another court filing from July of 2022, where the U.S. government alleges Satary was working with a man named Joseph Dauch and others to defraud the U.S. government of millions.

Satary owned medical diagnostic companies throughout the south, including in Louisiana. Those facilities had the ability to conduct cancer genetic or "CGx" testing, which appears to be at the center of the alleged scam.

Dauch, Satary, and the other co-conspirators "recruited Medicare beneficiaries by targeting them with telemarketing campaigns and induced them to accept CGx tests regardless of whether the tests were medically necessary or eligible for Medicare reimbursement," according to the July filing.

Authorities encourage anyone with any information concerning this person to please contact your local FBI office - with Louisiana's being located in New Orleans - or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.