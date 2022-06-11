Man Goes Viral for Fishing Off Side of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge While I-10 Was Closed for Hours

A major crash shut down I-10 for hours on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge, but one man decided to choose relaxation over frustration.

Friday afternoon was a mess on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay after a 15-car crash brought traffic to a complete standstill. Anyone who was already on the bridge was pretty much stuck there until officials were able to safely investigate the accident and clear the roadway.

Unfortunately for those motorists who were trapped on the bridge, the process ended up taking hours and eventually traffic was able to get moving just after 7 p.m. according to DOTD.

Olivia Carroll was in the standstill traffic when she saw something that brought a smile to her face. After sitting motionless on the basin bridge she noticed a man had pulled out his rod and decided to pass the time with a little bit of fishing therapy.

Her photo got over 700 shares and plenty of comments from people applauding the man for making the best of a bad situation.

Facebook user Amy Fulkerson posted a photo in the comments showing that her family decided to get a little bit of R&R during the traffic fiasco as well.

It's definitely not the first time anyone has done this on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge.

Something tells me that (unfortunately) it won't be the last.