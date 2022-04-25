One Sheriff in Florida had a powerful message for the citizens of his county.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson was holding a press conference about a recent arrest when he encouraged citizens to arm themselves and to shoot anyone who breaks into their homes.

The man that was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Florida was shot at by the homeowner but was not hit.

Sheriff Johnson encouraged the homeowner who shot at the man to come forward so that his department could better train them on their shooting skills.

The Sheriff would go on to say that he encourages all homeowners to shoot at anyone who breaks into their home and that if they do, it could save taxpayers lots of money.

While standing before the media Sheriff Johnson had this to say, "If somebody is breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually.”

https://twitter.com/FLVoiceNews/status/1518369602497097732

As you may expect the reactions to the Sheriff's statements have been mixed and here are just a few of the comments we ran across.

https://twitter.com/shelie66/status/1518693218594004995

https://twitter.com/PineappleFleetr/status/1518694980205694976

https://twitter.com/rachael_farrar/status/1518706975382466560

https://twitter.com/PAMGRIGGS308/status/1518689199674867712