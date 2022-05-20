Ford Announces Vehicle Recall, Engines Catching Fire on SUVs

This is an important message.

Ford Motor Company has announced a vehicle recall after reports of SUVs catching fire while the engine is off.

The automaker is encouraging those with SUVs, which are part of this recall, to park outdoors and not in garages or under covered areas.

Of the 350,000 vehicles being recalled, 39,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators are part of the recall because of the threat to catch fire.

Ford says the fires seem to be limited to SUVs built from Dec. 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. The company says it has no fire reports from vehicles built before or after those dates.

Ford is also recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not inflate in a crash. The recall includes certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450, and 550 trucks.

The automaker has also announced that it is also recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

If you own any of the makes or models, you should contact your local dealership to inquire about this important recall.

