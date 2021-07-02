Former Louisiana Postal Worker Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail

A former postal worker has pled guilty to stealing from the Paulina post office. (Paulina is a small community located in St. James Parish on the banks of the Mississippi River.)

Lacey Stewart, 35, of Baton Rouge, pled guilty on Thursday to one count of mail theft.

Stewart was working at the Paulina post office when she stole a $1,000 money order from an Express Mail package she was handling. She removed the money order from the package and proceeded to cash it at the post office.

The theft became evident when the recipient of the package discovered the money order was missing when the package was delivered.

Stewart faces the following consequences:

Up to five years incarceration

Up to a $250,000 fine

Up to three years of supervised release

A mandatory $100 special assessment fee

Sentencing for Lacey Stewart is set for August 31, 2021.