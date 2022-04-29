Elon Musk Offered 100 Free Acres in Texas to Move Twitter HQ

Get our free mobile app

Over the past week, Facebook has been flooded with memes targeting Elon Musk's recent approval to buy social media giant Twitter. Proponents say that this is victory for free speech, others say that this is just another example of the rich getting their way by using their immense wealth (which is like 90% of the reason people want to be rich in the first place, in my humble opinion).

One Texas rancher definitely falls into the first category, as he has offered the new head Tweeter (Elon Musk) a king's ransom in valuable land if he will relocate the massive Twitter headquarters to the Lone Star State.

TIME Person of the Year Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME loading...

According to a report from KXAN in Austin, a central Texas man has offered Elon Musk 100 acres of prime ranchland to serve as the location of Twitter in Texas. Vice President of Capitol Land & Livestock and 3rd generation cattleman Jimmy Schwertner is one of the largest livestock brokers in the United States. In a tweet he posted on April 26th, Jimmy puts this incredible deal on the table:

Just so you know how legit of an offer this really is, the name of the town Jimmy wants Elon to move his new acquisition to happens to bear the Capitol Land & Livestock VP's last name. Do you think that is a coincidence?

Gorgeous Texas Mansion With Its Own Waterpark on the Market for $19.5 Million Former San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker's Texas mansion is on the market for a mere $19.5 million - and it comes with its own sand volleyball and basketball court - and a freakin' waterpark! If you've got the money, the folks at Kuper Realty would love to make you a deal!