Grambling Cancels Homecoming Events After Another Campus Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Injured

It has been a violent homecoming week on the campus of Grambling State University.

The university made an announcement on their official Facebook page canceling all Homecoming events planned for Sunday, October 17 after a horrible early morning shooting left one non-student victim dead and numerous students and non-students injured.

Grambling also canceled classes for Monday, October 18 due to the shooting and has made counseling services available for all students and campus employees.

A campus spokesperson told CNN that "multiple shots were fired around 1:15 a.m." in the quad area of the school's campus which is located in north Louisiana between Shreveport and Monroe.

At the time of the incident, a homecoming event was underway in McCall Dining Center. All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police.

There isn't much more confirmed information or official announcements at the time, but a harrowing video has surfaced on social media showing multiple people running as gunshots are heard in the background. Be warned, the video shared by the Monroe Free Press contains NSFW language and may be tough to watch for some.

Another video that we will not embed here shows the aftermath as Facebook user Justin Mitchell went live. Like the first video, this clip contains NSFW language and bodies can be seen with large groups huddled around them as first responders scramble to get the scene under control.

This is the second shooting that has claimed at least one life during Homecoming week at Grambling State University. An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll (A.K.A. "Rabbit") of Delhi following a shooting Wednesday on the Grambling State University campus that left one man dead and a 16-year-old juvenile injured.

According to state police, Carroll is not a Grambling student. Neither is the victim - 19-year-old Damarius Murphy of Rayville.

Reactions poured in on social media in the wake of the tragic shooting early this morning.

The incident has also made national news.

A suspect has not been identified but an investigation by Louisiana State Police is underway.

This is a developing story and we will update it with new information as it becomes available.