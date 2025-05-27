The woman accused of fatally hitting an 18-year-old kayaker with a jet ski on Grapevine Lake has been arrested, according to Texas Game Wardens.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Ava Moore, who was killed Sunday evening in a hit-and-run incident on the lake.

Grapevine Fire Department responded to the emergency around 5:20 p.m. near Oak Grove Park, where Moore had been kayaking before a personal watercraft struck her. Witnesses pulled her ashore with traumatic injuries, and first responders began life-saving measures. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities released a photo of the suspected jet ski operator on Memorial Day, asking the public to help identify her. Investigators said the woman fled the scene with a male companion and later struck another vehicle before abandoning their car near Cobblestone Apartments. A second woman who was also on the jet ski stayed behind and cooperated with police.

As of Wednesday, the Texas Game Wardens confirmed the arrest of Gonzalez Gonzalez, the woman seen in the widely circulated photo.

Moore’s family issued a heartfelt statement through her father:

“We are grieving the loss of our daughter at this time. Our prayers are also with the young ladies involved, along with their families.”

The family also released a recent photo of Ava with her younger brother, taken just days before her death, celebrating her appointment following graduation from the United States Air Force Academy Prep School.

This remains an active investigation, and authorities have not yet announced any charges.