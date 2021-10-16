Haunted House in New Iberia Goes All Out for Halloween [PHOTOS]

This is absolutely awesome.

If you're into Halloween and all that comes with it, you may want to visit this house in New Iberia.

I came across the Facebook page New Iberia Decorated and the page highlighted this house at 656 East Main Street.

As you can see in the photos below, the house has everything you may crave for Halloween. From graveyards in their yard to, creatures on the roof of the house, it's all there.

New Iberia Decorated

The one exhibit that really caught my attention is the person floating over the bed. This particular photo reminds me of a scene from a horror movie.

So, if you or someone you know loves Halloween, I'd highly suggest that you make the short drive to New Iberia to see this amazing house.

I don't know how long it took the homeowners to decorate their house, but you can tell that they truly enjoy decorating it.

Here are some of the photos from the yard in New Iberia, and be sure to visit the Facebook page New Iberia Decorated for more photos of houses decorated for Halloween.

New Iberia Decorated