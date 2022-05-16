Have You Seen This Man? $50K On the Line to Find Texas Escapee
Keep your eyes peeled, there's a dangerous criminal on the loose. If you see Gonzalo Lopez (pictured above), do not try to apprehend him your self - but do call authorities right away.
A report from NBC DFW shows that Lopez is still on the run after a daring jailbreak late last week in Texas. Make no mistake, this guy is bad news. Reportedly, Gonzalo Lopez was serving a life sentence for murder after being convicted in the killing of a man along the Texas-Mexico border in 2006. On Thursday (May 12th), he was being transported via prison bus when he allegedly overpowered and stabbed the driver when he escaped in Leon County, Texas (only 185 miles southwest from Shreveport, Louisiana).
The situation is so serious, officials actually cancelled class last week in every school in the Centerville Independent School District as a precaution. Then, they launched a multi-agency manhunt over the weekend that included horses, dogs, and pretty much every thing law enforcement could throw at it - but Lopez has not been captured yet.
Now, authorities are turning to the public for help in bringing this convicted killer in. A reward of $50,000 has been offered by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for any information that would help bring Gonzalo Lopez to justice. If you know anything, you could make a pretty penny just for doing the right thing and telling police what you know. You can leave an anonymous tip here, or call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477.