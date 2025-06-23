Law enforcement officials say two people lost their lives when a crash happened Saturday night on Highway 90 eastbound.

According to Assistant Police Chief Tony Ashy of the Broussard Police Department, they were called out to a crash after 10 p.m. on Saturday, following a vehicle's failure to stop at a red light.

Crash In Broussard Claims Two Lives

The major crash happened at the intersection of Highway 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Ashy says that as police officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a Mazda 3 was heading southbound on Ambassador Caffery but did not stop at the red light. They have yet to determine why the driver failed to stop at the light.

When the vehicle failed to stop at the traffic signal, it collided with an 18-wheeler traveling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90.

Following The Crash, Both A Driver And The Passenger Died

Ashy says that as a result of the collision, both the driver and the passenger in the Mazda 3 were injured and ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Ashy says the names of both of the deceased individuals are being held at this time until next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the collision. Toxicology samples were taken and will be analyzed at a lab.

Ashy says their investigation into this crash is ongoing.

