(KPEL-News) -Louisiana law enforcement officials were called out to the scene of a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler in which two unrestrained children ended up dying due to the collision.

Louisiana State Police Sergeant Ross Brennan, with the Public Affairs Section of the State Police, says the four people in the car at the time of the crash on Louisiana Highway 311 were not restrained.

The preliminary investigation into the crash has been done, and according to Brennan, the driver of the sedan, Cherri Breaux, was attempting to make a left turn in front of the big rig when the car was hit.

None Of The Passengers In The Sedan Were Buckled Up

Brennan says investigators do not know at this time why Breaux tried to turn in front of the 18-wheeler. They do know the vehicle was attempting to turn into a driveway at the time of the crash.

No one in the vehicle was buckled up. Two of the passengers, a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old, were both severely injured.

The two were taken to a hospital, but they were never able to overcome the severity of the injuries from the crash, and they both died.

Woman Recalls Hearing Screams After The Fatal Collision

According to a report on WWL, witnesses who visited the crash site after the incident described it as terrible.

Sue Williams lives across the street from where the crash happened. She says,

I saw the little boy was down on the ground, and his mama was crying and having a fit. The car was all smashed in on that one side. I mean it was smashed bad.

The other juvenile passenger in the sedan had moderate injuries, and the driver, Breaux, had minor injuries.

As is standard in fatal crashes, a routine toxicology sample was run and will be run on Breaux to find out whether or not any substances impaired her.

The driver of the Kentworth truck was not suspected of being impaired. He voluntarily gave a breath sample, which showed no impairment by alcohol.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on June 5.

