What a sad scene.

Watch as a helicopter spins out of control and crashes into the water, just feet away from beachgoers in Florida.

The crash was caught on video surveillance from South Beach Florida.

As soon as the helicopter slammed into the water, people rushed to the crash site and were able to rescue the three occupants.

Two were rushed to a nearby hospital and they are in stable condition. Amazingly, no one was killed in this crash.

In the video here, you see the helicopter falling from the sky and it crashes down just feet away from people that are in the water.

One video shows the helicopter in the water after the crash and you can see here how close it really came from the shoreline.