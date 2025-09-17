HENDERSON, La. (KPEL-FM) - The body of an Arnaudville man was recovered after a fatal boating accident on September 11 in St. Martin Parish, according to agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Body Recovered in Henderson Lake

Agents recovered the body of Scottey R. Broussard, 47, of Arnaudville, from Henderson Lake. His body has been turned over to the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office to determine the official cause of death.

Timeline of the Boating Accident

The investigation revealed that Broussard launched his 21-foot homemade skiff from the Cypress Cove Landing in Henderson around 7:30 p.m. Agents were notified around 8:15 p.m. that Broussard's unmanned vessel was found by another boater just a few hundred yards from the landing.

Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Lead Recovery

Agents were called to the scene and immediately began searching for Broussard. His body was found in the water close to his vessel around 12:15 a.m. on September 12.

Cause of Accident Still Unknown

It is unknown at this time what caused Broussard to enter the water. He was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to agents.

The case remains under investigation.

