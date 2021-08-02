Here’s What the Governor of Texas Says About Bringing Back Masks

How many times have you heard somebody from Louisiana say, "Why can't we be more like Texas?" Well, no doubt a few more folks uttered that oft-heard line Monday, when Governor John Bel Edwards ushered Louisianans into his COVID time machine and sent us back to 2020, re-imposing indoor mask mandates for everyone over the age of 5.

And what's going on in the state barely 20 miles to our west? Well, once again, pretty much the opposite.

Late last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning mask mandates or COVID vaccine requirements by government agencies and municipalities across the state.

So, while Louisianans get ready to "mask up" til the end of August (at least), the Governor of Texas signaled that not only will the state not impose the wearing of masks, but told every government and government agency that they can't do it either.

From the Abbott order:

"To further ensure that no governmental entity can mandate masks, the following requirement shall continue to apply: No governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face-covering or to mandate that other person wear a covering,"

Abbott's order came just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

A news release from Abbott reaffirmed his position, saying, "(This) executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID 19," and "the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates."

