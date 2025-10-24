A deeply disturbing discovery was made late Thursday night beneath a Houston freeway, and police now believe foul play may be involved.

According to KHOU, officers with the Houston Police Department’s Northeast Patrol Division responded just after 10 p.m. to the 610 North Loop East near Kirkpatrick Boulevard. Firefighters were initially called to the scene for what was reported as a brush fire near a storage facility, but be warned: what they found after extinguishing the flames was shocking and disturbing.

Firefighters discover body beneath overpass

After putting out the fire, members of the Houston Fire Department located a man’s body hanging by a rope beneath the overpass. Authorities say the victim, an adult male, also appeared to have been partially burned.

Houston Police Lt. Khan told reporters that investigators have not yet determined how the man ended up there, but she emphasized that the evidence gathered so far makes suicide “highly unlikely, almost impossible.”

“It definitely seems like it’s more of a homicide,” Khan said.

Get our free mobile app

Scene located near homeless encampment

Investigators noted that the area where the body was found appears to be near a homeless encampment, but they have not confirmed whether the victim had any connection to the camp. At this time, there are no known witnesses, and police are urging anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area Thursday night to contact the Houston Police Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death after an autopsy.

Police continue to canvass the area and review surveillance footage as part of their investigation into what they describe as a “highly unusual and disturbing case.”