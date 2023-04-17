HOUSTON, Texas (KPEL News) - A robbery suspect who, along with an accomplice, allegedly robbed a DoorDash driver and stole his car has been arrested after a police chase ended with a crash.

The accomplice, however, has not been captured.

David Koroma, 20, of Houston has been arrested after a bizarre carjacking-turned-police chase last week. Koroma was arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing a DoorDash driver.

Via KTRK News in Houston:

Investigators told Eyewitness News this all started at about 12 a.m. in the 11600 block of Briar Forest. Two men, one of them believed to be Koroma, approached a DoorDash driver and took his wallet, according to police. Officers said one of the suspects pistol-whipped the driver before they both took off in the driver's car. Using that stolen car, police believe the masked men went on to rob Norma Johnson at gunpoint after she got home from work about an hour later near Bissonnet and Beltway.

Credit: KTRK News Credit: KTRK News loading...

Police were apparently able to find the stolen car with Koroma and his accomplice both inside traffic cameras. However, as officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle, Koroma and his accomplice took off and eventually crashed into another car.

Both suspects ran off, but Koroma was captured. Police took him into custody, and he was booked into Harris County jail.

Koroma is currently facing five charges, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest. He has a court date set for mid-July.

Law enforcement are still on the lookout for his accomplice.

