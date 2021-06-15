I-10 Barrier Construction Begins in Lafayette and Acadia Parishes

Motorists who travel Interstate 10 between I-49 in Lafayette Parish and the Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish line can begin expecting delays and lane closures as workers have begun the process of installing cable barriers along the roadway.

These barriers have been a proven safety addition to many high-speed roadways, such as I-10 in other locations. The barriers are made of high tension cables strewn together along the side of the lanes of travel. Their purpose is to collect out-of-control vehicles before they have the chance to veer into oncoming traffic. And studies have shown the barriers do work.

Over the next several months on the stretch of I-10 that runs through Acadia Parish and into Lafayette Parish, you can expect work crews to be installing these safety barriers. For the most part, the work is scheduled to be done during the nighttime hours. However, based on the schedule that has been published traffic could be affected, especially on some early weekend end mornings.

spokanefire via YouTube

Here is the work schedule. This information was published and shared by KATC Television.

Sunday – Thursday: 8 pm – 6 am

Friday: 9 pm – 9 am

Saturday: 8 pm – 10 am

During those times motorists will likely encounter delays in the form of lane closures or shoulder closures. We would also encourage you to plan on reducing your speed in and through the work zones for the safety of the crews installing the barriers.

Also included in the $14 million dollar project will be grading, work on drainage structures, the addition of concrete mowing strips, and other related work. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have targeted the Winter of 2022 as the estimated completion date for this project.