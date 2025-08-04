A tragic crash shut down I-10 East in St. Martin Parish on Sunday evening, leaving two women dead and sending one driver to the hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (Aug 3), near the interchange with Louisiana Highway 328.

Vehicle Struck Parked SUV and Pedestrians

Troopers say 66-year-old Cynthia Dinet of Gretna and 68-year-old Elisa Lightell of Maurice were standing near a 2019 Ford Escape that had stopped on the right shoulder of I-10.

As traffic slowed in the eastbound lanes, a 2013 Lexus GX460 veered onto the shoulder, striking the rear of the Ford and both pedestrians.a

Dinet and Lightell were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Cause Under Investigation

State Police collected routine toxicology samples as part of the investigation. While the exact cause remains under review, Troopers are emphasizing the dangers of distracted and inattentive driving, particularly in congested traffic.

Authorities are reminding drivers to stay alert, maintain safe distances, and follow traffic flow to prevent tragedies like this one.

Traffic along I-10 East was diverted for hours as Troopers worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash.