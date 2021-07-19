Iberia Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge after Shooting, Standoff

The man who led a standoff with Iberia Parish sheriff's deputies last week is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of parole violation.

It happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of LA 14--about three miles west of New Iberia city limits.

According to sheriff's deputies, Carroll Longnon, Jr., shot at his neighbor. The neighbor ran into his house and then called authorities. When deputies arrived at Longnon's home, they heard yelling and a gunshot.

According to investigators, more deputies arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter around Longnon's house. Negotiators spoke with Longnon and eventually persuaded him to surrender peacefully. No deputies or other law enforcement officers at the scene were injured.

Longnon was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on $450,000 bond.

