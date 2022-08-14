Incident in Downtown Lafayette Leads to Heavy Police Presence along Jefferson Street

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Lafayette following an incident that eyewitnesses say involves Lafayette Police officers.

Businesses in Downtown Lafayette were instructed by local authorities to shut down at roughly 1:30 a.m. following an incident.

See a photo of the scene at the intersection of Garfield and Jefferson in Downtown Lafayette.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

UPDATE: 2:24 a.m.

There is still a heavy police presence in Downtown Lafayette following the incident. We are awaiting details from the Lafayette Police Department.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Caution tape is currently blocking off multiple blocks of Downtown Lafayette.

This story is developing...