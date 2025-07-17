TEXAS (KPEL) — A heartbreaking discovery was made by Texas authorities Monday night at a Walmart in Kingsville.

KSLA reports that Kingsville police received a call from a Walmart employee on East General Cavazos Boulevard reporting that an infant was found in the store.

Police arrived around 10:30 PM, and Walmart employees were attempting to save the baby until it was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital–Kleberg, where doctors pronounced the baby dead.

Surveillance footage captured a teenage girl walking into the Walmart and entering the bathroom. According to police, she stayed in the bathroom for half an hour before leaving the store.

According to KSLA, the 17-year-old girl's car was found by A Kleberg County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The girl's identity was not released, but she was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.

No information regarding the teen being taken into custody, but her father, Jerry Lee Martinez, 45, was arrested and charged with abandoning and endangering a child with criminal negligence.

The Kingsville Police Department is still actively investigating the incident and will release information as it becomes available.

