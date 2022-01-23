Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin Fired

Four months after being named interim chief of the Lafayette Police Department, Wayne Griffin is out of a job.

According to sources within the Lafayette civil service community, Griffin was fired from his post on Friday. That news was first reported by the Current early Sunday evening. When reached by text message, Lafayette Consolidated Government chief communications officer Jamie Angelle said he could not comment about the situation at this time.

According to the Current's report, Griffin declined to speak with a reporter about his firing. Griffin to the online outlet's reporter that he plans to meet with his attorney and that he would most likely have a statement prepared by Tuesday.

Facebook via Jan Swift Facebook via Jan Swift loading...

Griffin was named interim police chief on October 7, days after Mayor-President Josh Guillory fired police chief Thomas Glover from the post. Griffin, a former SWAT leader and public information officer, was a finalist for the chief of police position when Glover was hired in December 2020.

Two weeks after his appointment as interim chief, Griffin was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged sexual harassment on his part. Earlier this month, LCG officials announced the investigation had been completed and that Griffin would return to the department as a sergeant. LCG officials later clarified that Griffin remained on administrative leave at that time.

Two days before the Guillory Administration put Griffin on administrative leave, community activist Marja Broussard told members of the Lafayette City Council that Griffin would soon be facing sexual harassment allegations. At that time, no formal complaint had been filed with city officials.

“This administration has zero tolerance for sexual harassment,” Guillory said in a statement the night Griffin was put on leave. “We also have zero tolerance for retaliation, either directly, indirectly, through third parties, and/or any other manner. The administration also respects due process. We take this matter seriously. I trust in the training, experience, and professionalism of our human resources manager to lead a fair and impartial investigation.”

Major Monte Potier remains in command of the police department pending a search for a new police chief.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?