Intoxicated Louisiana Man Arrested After Throwing Beer Can at Deputy’s Head

A man in Napoleonville was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threw a beer can at a deputy's forehead. He also doused other deputies nearby with beer.

23-year-old Ashton Trevon Johnson of Belle Rose was arrested Saturday morning at the Napoleonville Community Center after the sheriff's office was called to disperse a large crowd.

Sheriff's deputies had to intervene when two people got into a fight. During the confrontation, the arrest report states that Johnson "very aggressively" threw an open beer can that struck a deputy in the forehead and sprayed beer on other deputies.

Johnson allegedly resisted arrest when authorities attempted to take him into custody.

He's now facing several charges after being booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Those charges as follows:

Resisting Arrest By Force or Violence (2 Counts)

Battery Upon a Police Officer

Disturbing the Peace - Appearing in Public in an Intoxicated Condition

Johnson was released after posting a $50,000 bond.