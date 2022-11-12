Lafayette Deputies Try to Identify Homicide Victim, Can You Help?

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting death happened just after midnight this morning, but they have no idea who the victim is.
A call was made to 911 to report that a shot was heard in the 700 block of Malapart Road.
Deputies went to the location to find a Hispanic male who had been shot to death, but now they need the public's help to identify the victim.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokesman Valerie Ponseti says all they are releasing at this time is that they believe the victim is a Hispanic male between 20 to 30 years old.
They are asking anyone who might have an idea of who the man is to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211.
You can also anonymously choose to report the information by calling the Lafayette Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-232-TIPS (8477).
This case remains under investigation.
