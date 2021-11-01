Lafayette, Donate those Costumes After Halloween

Want to do something really nice with those cute and scary costumes after Halloween? How about you donate them?

The family of Josh Babineaux, who was killed in a horrible accident on I-10 in July, is asking for all used Halloween costumes to be donated on November 1, which would have been Josh's 35th birthday.

The Babineaux family will distribute all collected costumes to children's shelters and children's hospitals in honor of Josh. His own daughter was only 3-years-old at the time of his death.

I’m creating this post here, to hopefully share all over the place. As some of you know, we lost Josh way too soon. November 1 would be his 35th birthday. In honor of Josh, we are creating a sort of fundraiser. We are not asking for monetary donations but those of Halloween costumes. Josh loved his daughter so much, that we’d love to honor him in donating all costumes to children's hospitals or shelters. -Facebook, Joshua Lee Babineaux Act of Kindness

How to Donate New or Used Halloween Costumes

Dropbox: 721 Harold Street, Eunice, La. 70535

Shipping: To ship costumes or for more information, call or text (337) 305-1411

Email: llbiessen@yahoo.com or Babineaux.jessica@yahoo.com