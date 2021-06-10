Lafayette Juvenile in Critical Condition After Shooting

Lafayette Police officials say that a juvenile female is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot during an incident on North Pierce Street today.

Sergeant Wayne Griffin says that the suspect and the victim were having a verbal altercation when the shooting incident happened in the 1100 block of North Pierce.

The suspect fled the scene according to Griffin.

The girl was taken from the scene to a local hospital where she continues receiving treatment. What started as a fight ended when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.