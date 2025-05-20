Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - There are so many unique and interesting things that those of us born and raised in Louisiana don't think twice about.

One of those being drive-thru daiquiri stands.

One of the most frequently asked questions I hear from folks from out of town is "Are there really drive-thru daiquiri places here?"

Not only is the answer yes, but did you know Lafayette, Louisiana is actually the birthplace of drive-thru daiquiris?

Let's take a look at how it started...

Daiquiris Supreme Drive-Thru Daiquiris Lafayette, Louisiana Google Maps loading...

Louisiana's Drive-Thru Daiquiris

Daiquiris are as synonymous with Louisiana as Mardi Gras, boudin, king cakes, and alligators.

Although it's hard for people not from Louisiana to believe, drive-thru daiquiri places are indeed a very real, and a very beloved thing in Acadiana.

How did drive-thru daiquiris even get their start, and where was the first drive-thru daiquiri stand?

READ MORE: Five Undeniable Reasons to Marry a Cajun Man

We all have a man by the name of David Ervin to thank for our cherished drive-thru daiquiri stands.

From bonappetit.com -

"In 1981, David Ervin, a former Louisiana Tech University student, pioneered the concept of a drive-thru daiquiri stand in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Inspired by the inefficiencies he observed at a local store in Ruston that sold frozen alcoholic drinks, Ervin envisioned a more convenient way to serve these beverages."

Cupid's Daiquiris Lafayette, Louisiana Google Maps loading...

Legend has it Ervin secured a $20,000 loan, leased a lot on the outskirts of Lafayette, Louisiana, and opened "The Daiquiri Factory" the world's very first drive-thru daiquiri stand.

Back in 1981, there were no specific laws concerning the sale of alcoholic beverages through a drive-thru.

However, there were open container laws in Lafayette Parish, and this was an obvious hurdle for Ervin.

READ MORE: Did Circus Animals Really Escape Into a Louisiana’s Swamp?

That's when Ervin came up with a really smart way to comply with Lafayette's open container laws.

His solution? Erin began serving his daiquiris in a Styrofoam cup with a plastic lid sealed with non-resealable freezer tape over the straw hole.

This did the trick, and his daiquiris were legally considered closed by law until the freezer tape "seal" was removed.

New Orleans Original Daiquiris Google Maps loading...

Since opening in 1981 in Lafayette, and thanks to David Ervin's smarts and ingenuity, The Daiquiri Factory started a drive-thru daiquiri revolution throughout Louisiana.

Not only did David Ervin start the drive-thru daiquiri industry in Louisiana, but he created a cultural identity throughout Louisiana that is known across America.

Mr. Ervin, you're the real MVP.

What's your favorite drive-thru stand? let us know!