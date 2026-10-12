LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents arrested a Lafayette man on Oct. 8 in an online child exploitation case that investigators say spanned multiple states. Michael Anthony Price, 29, of the Dulles Drive area in Lafayette, faces 13 felony counts. The arrest followed a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and coordination with a related investigation in Kentucky.

Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office announced the arrest. Authorities allege Price used multiple online platforms, including Microsoft Xbox, to solicit children under 13 to produce child sexual abuse material.

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What Charges Does Michael Price Face in Lafayette?

Price was arrested on these felony charges:

4 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles (R.S. 14:81)

3 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor (R.S. 14:81.3)

5 counts of production of child sexual abuse material involving children under 13 (R.S. 14:81.1(E)(5)(a))

1 count of obstruction of justice (R.S. 14:130.1)

The announcement does not say what the obstruction count involves.

How the Multi-State Investigation Began

The case began with the NCMEC CyberTip. LBI agents identified Price as the suspect in a case that spanned multiple states and worked it in coordination with a related law enforcement investigation in Kentucky.

Price was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a bond of $875,000. The announcement did not list court dates or an attorney for Price.

The Attorney General’s office says the investigation is ongoing pending the identification of additional victims.

What NCMEC Data Shows About Online Enticement Reports

NCMEC describes online enticement as an individual communicating online with someone believed to be a child with the intent to commit a sexual offense or abduction. Its CyberTipline received 1.4 million reports of online enticement in 2025, a category that includes sextortion. That total is up 156% from 2024.

How Acadiana Families Can Report Concerns

Anyone who suspects a child is being exploited online can file a report with the CyberTipline, which NCMEC operates. NCMEC reviews reports and then makes them available to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

The Louisiana State Police also accepts reports through an anonymous online form. Call 911 if a child is in immediate danger.

Xbox Parental Settings Families Can Review

The Xbox Family Settings app lets parents control who can contact a child. Under Social, then Manage online communications, parents can choose Everyone, Friends Only or No One. A separate multiplayer setting controls whether a child can play with others online.

On the console, the Communication & multiplayer menu under Privacy & online safety lets parents block voice, text and invitations. If Clubs is set to Allow, a child can still talk with club members even when that setting is on Block.

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