LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Keiontre Thomas of Lafayette now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after he was arrested for the October shooting of a juvenile victim.

Lafayette Police say the young victim is still alive so Thomas is currently being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder for the shooting that happened in the 600 block of View Orleans Circle. He was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Violent Offenders Task Force

According to the LPD press release, Thomas also had an additional five outstanding warrants* for other non-related charges. Here are all of the charges he faces in addition to the Attempted First Degree Murder charge:

Resisting an officer

Illegal carrying of weapons

PWITD marijuana

Prohibited acts and Reckless operation of a vehicle

Illegal carrying of weapons

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Illegal use of weapons

Simple criminal damage to property

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Failure to secure a driver’s license

Thomas' court date has been set for Tuesday, November 15th.

____________________________________________________________

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - October 24, 2022: Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit.

It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.

Shooting on South Side of Lafayette

Lafayette Police say they were called to the 600 block of Vieux Orleans Circle around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night to respond to shots fired in the area.

Vieux Orleans Circle, google street view Vieux Orleans Circle, google street view loading...

When officers arrived, they say a juvenile victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is now listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Vieux Orleans Circle is located off Pillette Road, which branches off Verot School Road.

Vieux Orleans Circle, google maps Vieux Orleans Circle, google maps loading...

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Armed Robbery on the North Side of Lafayette

The violence continued early Monday morning as a man described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweater with black and white plaid shorts went into a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street and proceeded to demand cash from the store clerk, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

If you have any information about the armed robbery, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 6 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022 There have been multiple homicides in Acadiana for 2022. The following is a list, by parish, of each of the homicides and deaths that have happened so far this year. It is astounding the number of deaths in our area this year. Multiple deaths due to shootings have happened this year along with several hit-and-run deaths.