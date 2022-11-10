Lafayette Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Juvenile
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Keiontre Thomas of Lafayette now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after he was arrested for the October shooting of a juvenile victim.
Lafayette Police say the young victim is still alive so Thomas is currently being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder for the shooting that happened in the 600 block of View Orleans Circle. He was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Violent Offenders Task Force
According to the LPD press release, Thomas also had an additional five outstanding warrants* for other non-related charges. Here are all of the charges he faces in addition to the Attempted First Degree Murder charge:
- Resisting an officer
- Illegal carrying of weapons
- PWITD marijuana
- Prohibited acts and Reckless operation of a vehicle
- Illegal carrying of weapons
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Illegal use of weapons
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Failure to secure a driver’s license
Thomas' court date has been set for Tuesday, November 15th.
____________________________________________________________
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - October 24, 2022: Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit.
It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
Shooting on South Side of Lafayette
Lafayette Police say they were called to the 600 block of Vieux Orleans Circle around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night to respond to shots fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they say a juvenile victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is now listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Vieux Orleans Circle is located off Pillette Road, which branches off Verot School Road.
If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
Armed Robbery on the North Side of Lafayette
The violence continued early Monday morning as a man described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweater with black and white plaid shorts went into a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street and proceeded to demand cash from the store clerk, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m.
If you have any information about the armed robbery, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.