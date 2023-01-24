Lafayette Man Charged with Murder after Woman Found Dead

Slowly more details are coming out after a woman's body was found Monday morning in the 200 block of Prairie Lane.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokesman John Mowell says they have arrested a Lafayette man in the death of 38-year-old Kouminique Marie Savoy.

Deputies began investigating the case after being called out at around 11:30 Monday morning. As they first stated they found the situation to be suspicious.

As the investigation continued to unfold police arrested 35-year-old William Roger Broussard late Monday evening. The man is facing the following charges:

Second-Degree Murder

Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Interfering with Emergency Communication

Mowell says they are not releasing any other details concerning this murder. We will continue to work on the story to provide more information about the circumstances surrounding this situation.

If convicted of Second-Degree Murder, Broussard could be punished by life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Officials tell us that an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

The second charge against Broussard is launched against someone when a minor child is present at a scene where an act of domestic violence had happened. Here is how the law reads from the Louisiana State Legislature's website:

Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment (14:35.3 (I). This Subsection shall be cited as the "Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment Law". Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, when the state proves, in addition to the elements of the crime as set forth in Subsection A of this Section, that a minor child thirteen years of age or younger was present at the residence or any other scene at the time of the commission of the offense, the offender, in addition to any other penalties imposed pursuant to this Section, shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not more than three years.

