Lafayette Man Known as Santa on a Scooter Injured in Hit and Run Before Christmas

The Lafayette man known around the area as Santa on a Scooter was involved in a hit and run accident this past Thursday, December 23.

The crash happened on Pinhook Road between Bernard Road and Morgan Street in Broussard around 7:45 pm on Thursday.

The vehicle that struck him, while on his scooter, had square-shaped headlights and may have been red or orange.

"They hit me from behind, going 50 or 60 miles per hour," the man told KATC-TV 3.

The injuries to the man were serious. He told KATC that he has had multiple surgeries to repair a bad break in his leg, as well as his arm, feet and hand.

He remains in a Lafayette hospital and once discharged he will be moved to a rehabilitation facility.

Broussard Police say they are working the case and are asking for information from anyone who might have seen the crash or has seen damage on a vehicle that might have been caused by the crash.

Police believe that the vehicle's mirror struck the vehicle, and as a result, the vehicle involved may be missing a mirror.

If you have information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Broussard Police at (337) 837-6259, or to remain anonymous, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

Santa on a Scooter has been a popular figure in Acadiana since around 2018.

