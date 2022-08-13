Lafayette Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle While Trying to Remove Cat That Was Hit in Roadway

A Lafayette man was struck and killed on Friday night near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road.

Around 8:30 p.m. the Lafayette Police Department responded to a major vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian. Initially, it was believed that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling on Ambassador Caffery after running into the roadway while chasing a family cat.

Upon further on-scene investigation, police determined the victim was actually struck by a passing vehicle while he was trying to remove a cat from the roadway that had been struck by another vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police identified the man as Dwayne Higdon (57) of Lafayette, LA.