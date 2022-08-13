Lafayette Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle While Trying to Remove Cat That Was Hit in Roadway

Lafayette Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle While Trying to Remove Cat That Was Hit in Roadway

Google Maps

A Lafayette man was struck and killed on Friday night near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road.

Around 8:30 p.m. the Lafayette Police Department responded to a major vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian. Initially, it was believed that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling on Ambassador Caffery after running into the roadway while chasing a family cat.

Upon further on-scene investigation, police determined the victim was actually struck by a passing vehicle while he was trying to remove a cat from the roadway that had been struck by another vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police identified the man as Dwayne Higdon (57) of Lafayette, LA.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Filed Under: crash
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top