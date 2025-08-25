Authorities in Lafayette Parish Searching for &#8216;Lumber Thief&#8217;

Authorities in Lafayette Parish Searching for ‘Lumber Thief’

Lafayette Crime Stoppers

(Lafayette Parish) - Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person who allegedly stole a trailer and lumber.

According to their social media post, the person whom the authorities are looking for was seen driving a white pickup truck when the trailer was stolen, and on it was over $10,000 in lumber.

The trailer with the wood on it was stolen on August 23, 2025, at the corner of Rim Road and 306 Sidney Martin Road.

Google Maps
loading...
If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS on your mobile device.
All callers remain anonymous and can earn a cash reward.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Crime, Lafayette
Categories: Lafayette News

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL