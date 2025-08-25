(Lafayette Parish) - Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person who allegedly stole a trailer and lumber.

According to their social media post, the person whom the authorities are looking for was seen driving a white pickup truck when the trailer was stolen, and on it was over $10,000 in lumber.

The trailer with the wood on it was stolen on August 23, 2025, at the corner of Rim Road and 306 Sidney Martin Road.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn a cash reward.

