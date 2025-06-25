(Lafayette, Louisiana) - A Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy was involved in a vehicle crash on Wednesday..

KLFY News 10 reports that the crash occurred just before noon on Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette.

According to the news station's report:

"Investigators said the deputy was eastbound on Eraste Landry Road at about noon Wednesday, when an SUV traveling northbound on N. Luke Street failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign. The SUV entered Eraste Landry Road to turn left directly in front of the deputy’s vehicle, resulting in a collision."

The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy's unit was cited for failure to stop and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Initial reports say that the deputy was not injured in this crash.

You can see a video of the scene below, which was shot by KLFY News 10.

