(Lafayette, LA) - The Lafayette Police Department is giving details about an incident on Thursday night in which an officer deployed his Taser on a suspect and then fired a subsequent shot.

Armed Robbery Call Triggers Police Response

According to Sergeant Robin Green, a department spokeswoman, the officer did not fire the shot that killed the suspect. As the suspect was fleeing, the officer fired, and the suspect's vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Several police vehicles responded to the 3800 block of West Congress Street on Thursday night after a call came in about an armed robbery.

Officer Deploys Taser, Then Fires Shot

As they investigated the situation, Green says officers encountered a combative individual. According to officials, the man would not leave the store. According to Green's press release,

To subdue the actively resisting suspect and take him into custody, an officer deployed a department-issued Taser, which was ineffective. The suspect then managed to flee the scene in his vehicle.

The combative individual who would not leave the store is not related to the call about the armed robbery. The person showed up after the armed robbery call and would not leave the store.

Details Of the Armed Robbery

Investigators are working on the armed robbery case. Green says that the suspect was taking some items from the store and was confronted by an employee. When the employee confronted the armed robbery suspect, that person brandished a firearm. The armed robbery suspect left the store, but it's not known in which direction that person went.

The person who was combative with the officers at the store fled in his vehicle. He was eventually located and taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He was booked on charges of resisting an officer and remaining after being forbidden to do so.

Standard Protocol: Officer on Paid Leave

As is standard procedure, Green says the Lafayette Police Internal Affairs Unit did go to the scene, and they have started an investigation. That is the protocol that is followed when a weapon is discharged. They will investigate, and while their investigation is ongoing, the officer has been put on paid administrative leave. That is also standard procedure.

Green says additional charges could be added as the case is investigated.

