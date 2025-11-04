(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The Lafayette Police Department has announced that they will once again be monitoring busy intersections in the city and looking for those who run through them when the lights are red.

If you drive through Lafayette, you already know how scary ot can be at times when you have to go through an intersection. For some reason, some drivers in the city seem to ignore red lights, and perhaps they think red means go, which it does not.

Knowing that, the Lafayette Police will conduct another Red Light Campaign to address those who drive through intersections when the light is red. Previously, LPD conducted a similar campaign during the last holiday season, issuing hundreds of tickets to drivers in the city for running through red lights; this mission will once again be the focus this holiday season.

In a social media post by the police department, they announced that officers will be stationed at various intersections throughout the city for 30 days, through December, to cite those who ignore the red lights.

Holiday traffic is about to pick up in Lafayette, and now the LPD is doing its part to keep the roads safe as more people visit the city for shopping and other activities.

Safety Tips at Busy Intersections

We remind you to always look both ways before going through an intersection, and it's always a good idea to wait a second or two when your light turns green to drive through any busy intersection. Sadly, you must be cautious of aggressive drivers throughout Acadiana, and we want you and your family to stay safe on the roads.

Always remember to buckle up when in your vehicle and never hold your phone while driving; it's actually illegal in Louisiana to keep your phone while operating a moving vehicle.

In conclusion, we commend the Lafayette Police Department for addressing the issue of drivers running red lights in the city. Too many people have been injured in crashes as a result of someone ignoring the red lights, and perhaps this latest campaign by LPD will diminish the number of crashes and injuries in the city this holiday season.

Here's the announcement from LPD via social media announcing their latest Red Light Campaign in the city.

