(Lafayette, LA) - It was just after midnight when officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called out to Cypress Street to investigate a shooting.

What Happened with This Shooting Case

Sergeant Robin Green, spokeswoman for the department, says the shooting left one man injured.

At around midnight, Green says police were working to disperse a large group of people involved in some physical altercation in the 200 block of Jefferson Street. Green says at some point, a shot was fired.

Police Respond and Render Aid

Lafayette Police say as they began to investigate the shooting, one person was found to have a gunshot wound, and officers started rendering aid until medical personnel got to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. That victim is said to be in stable condition, according to the Police.

Investigation Underway by Lafayette Detectives

Green says when detectives got to the scene, they established the crime scene area, and they started their investigation.

How You Can Help: Submit a Tip

They are asking anyone who knows anything or anyone who saw anything to call the Lafayette Police Department.

You can give your information anonymously by calling the Lafayette Crime Stoppers program at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

